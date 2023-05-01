The US Military Is Tracking Another Mysterious Balloon

The U.S. military is tracking a mysterious balloon that flew over American soil, but it’s not clear what it is or whom it belongs to, NBC News reported, citing three U.S. officials.

The object flew across portions of Hawaii but did not go over any sensitive areas, the officials said.

The U.S. military has been tracking it since late last week and has determined that it poses no threat to aerial traffic or national security and is not communicating signals, one official said. It's not clear if it's a weather balloon or something else, the official said, adding that the U.S. could still shoot it down if it nears land.

U.S. officials do not believe the balloon belongs to the Chinese, but they are still working to identify the owner. A Chinese spy balloon flew across parts of the U.S. in early February before being shot down off the Carolina coast.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The newly discovered balloon, which does not appear to have maneuverability, is moving slowly toward Mexico, the officials said.

Read more at NBCNews.com.