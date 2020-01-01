Texas News

Texas Man’s Confession to Killing Pregnant Sister Caught on Doorbell Camera: Cops

Michael Egwuagu, 25, was taken into custody on Friday

Michael Egwuagu
Travis County Sheriff's Office via AP

A Texas man arrested for stabbing his pregnant sister to death was caught confessing to the killing on a doorbell camera, police said.

Michael Egwuagu, 25, was taken into custody on Friday, the same day 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi was found suffering from multiple stab wounds at a home in Pflugerville.

Ebichi, who was in the first trimester of pregnancy, died at the scene, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

This article tagged under:

Texas NewsTravis County
