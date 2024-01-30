Tech CEOs expected to endorse legislation and preview policy decisions at Senate child safety hearing

Tech CEOs are set to testify Wednesday at a Senate Judiciary Committee about child safety issues on social media platforms and will offer rare policy commitments and regulatory endorsements, company representatives said.

The hearing has attracted significant attention in the tech industry and Washington and will bring together the CEOs of X, TikTok, Discord, Meta and SNAP to address concerns and questions about how platforms are considering their impact on children.

Such committee hearings with tech CEOs have often been adversarial, and this hearing is projected to be no different. But according to representatives from some of the tech companies called to testify, their CEOs will offer olive branches to senators and the public in the form of legislative endorsements and policy assurances.

X's chief of public policy Wifredo Fernandez told NBC News that CEO Linda Yaccarino would offer support for the SHIELD Act and other pieces of child safety legislation.

The SHIELD Act, introduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., criminalizes the transmission of nonconsensual intimate images and sexualized depictions of children.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.