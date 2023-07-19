Teachers can now get a Sam's Club membership for just $20. Here's how

Sam's Club is offering a discounted membership for educators ahead of the back-to-school season for a limited time, the retailer announced Monday.

Teachers across the U.S. can now sign up for a Sam's Club membership at a 60% discount, which is $20 after savings. The offer is available through Aug. 17 and is valid for one year.

A basic Sam’s Club membership costs $50 a year and includes benefits such as same-day delivery and discounts on gas, tire and battery services, according to the club’s website. For $110 a year, a Plus membership has the same perks, in addition to free shipping, curbside pickup and discounts on pharmacy and optical services, among other perks.

The limited-time discount is applicable to state-licensed/certified classroom teachers, principals and assistant principals, school employees, and college professors. The offer is not valid for membership renewals or those who have a current membership.

Teachers often have to dip into their own pockets to pay for school supplies, despite modest salaries in most of the country. According to the National Education Association, educators spent more than $820 out-of-pocket during the 2022-23 school year.

“We know that educators continue to dip into their own wallets to pay for classroom supplies, and we want to help ease the burden this year with better access to the unbelievable value that Sam’s Club provides,” said Scott Ludwig, Vice President of Membership at Sam’s Club.

You can redeem the offer online or in person at Sam's Club stores. Educators can verify their status and sign up here.