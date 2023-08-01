TACO BELL

Taco Bell sued for falsely advertising the amount of beef in Crunchwraps and Mexican pizzas

The lawsuit is seeking at least $5 million for Taco Bell customers who have bought the items since 2020

By Daniela Gonzalez

Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Taco Bell is being sued after a customer filed a class action complaint against the fast-food restaurant, accusing it of "falsely advertising the amount of beef and ingredients" contained in some items of the menu.

Frank Siragusa, the plaintiff, says Taco Bell overstates menu items by at least "double of the amount" on its Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap, Vegan Crunchwrap, Mexican Pizza and Veggie Mexican Pizza, damaging consumers financially as they don't receive what they are paying for.

The suit, filed in the Eastern District of New York, states that Siragusa and all other individuals who purchased the items from a Taco Bell in New York during the period of July 31, 2020, through the date of the final deposition, are eligible to be part of the class.

Siragusa included pictures from Taco Bell's advertisements in the class action to compare them to what is provided to customers, where a great difference between the products can be seen.

Frank Siragusa has filed a lawsuit against Taco Bell Corp. for false advertisement. One of the menu items the lawsuit is claiming was falsely advertised is Taco Bell’s Vegan Crunchwrap. The left image shows the advertised item; the right show the actual item provided to customers.
Another image from the lawsuit shows an advertisement for Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme compared to what customers received from the fast-food chain.
Taco Bell's advertisement for the Grande Crunchwrap compared to what customers received when purchasing the item in store.
A side by side comparison of Taco Bell's advertisement for its Mexican Pizza compared to what customers received when purchasing the item.
A side by side comparison of Taco Bell's advertisement for its Veggie Mexican Pizza compared to what customers received when purchasing the item.

Siragusa's lawsuit states that Taco Bell's false advertisement is concerning to lower income consumers now that inflation and meat prices are "very high" and some people are struggling financially.

The lawsuit is seeking at least $5 million for Taco Bell customers who have bought the items since 2020. Taco Bell hasn't made public comments about the complaint.

