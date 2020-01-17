impeachment

Starr, Dershowitz Expected to Join Trump Impeachment Defense Team

The president's team will be led by White House counsel Pat Cippolone and Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Former independent counsel Ken Starr and famed defense attorney Alan Dershowitz are expected to join President Donald Trump's legal defense team for the Senate impeachment trial, according to a source familiar with the matter, NBC News reports.

Also expected to join the team is Robert Ray, who succeeded Starr as Clinton special counsel.

The president's team will be led by White House counsel Pat Cippolone and Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

impeachment inquiry 28 mins ago

Trump’s Impeachment Trial Begins Amid New Ukraine Revelations

Iran 3 hours ago

Pentagon Says US Troops Were Hurt in Iran Strikes, Contradicting Trump

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

impeachmentDonald Trump
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us