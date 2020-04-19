2 Officers Wounded, Shooter Dead Following Texas Bus Hijacking: Police

Two officers were wounded and an armed man who hijacked a DART bus and fired out the windows at officers Sunday afternoon is dead, Garland, Texas, police say.

Around 11 a.m., police got a call that a person had boarded a bus on Buckingham Road in Richardson and fired shots, shattering several windows, Dallas Area Rapid Transit spokesman Mark Ball said.

The suspect told the driver to take him to a location that has not currently been determined, Ball said. One person was on the bus at the time.

Police are trying to determine if that passenger was connected to the suspect or if they were an innocent bystander.

Garland and DART police both responded and began pursuing the bus, which was still being operated by the bus driver.

The chase went through Dallas, Rowlett, Sachse and Rockwall before Rockwall police deployed spike strips. The bus stopped at President George Bush Tollway and Liberty Grove Road, Garland Lt. Pedro Barineau said.

At some point during the pursuit a DART officer and an officer with the Garland Police Department were wounded. They were hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Barineau said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

While law enforcement pursued the bus, the man continued to shoot out the windows at officers, Barineau said.

"There was an immediate threat and danger to people on the bus that's why we were pursuing this vehicle. You could not ask for a worse situation," Barineau said. "You have a situation where somebody has taken driver of a bus hostage, is shooting at the police as we are pursuing him and there's people around all over the road."