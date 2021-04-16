San Antonio Officer Shot, 2 Men Killed During Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop turned deadly in San Antonio Friday morning.

It happened at about 11:30 in the West Side, according to NBC affiliate WOAI.

Police Chief William McManus said an officer pulled over a truck for an unknown reason with three people inside.

McManus said the conversation between the driver and the officer was casual, but at some point, the driver pulled a gun and shot at the officer.

"He [the officer] approached the vehicle, spoke very casually at the window for maybe a minute and a half, maybe two minutes," McManus said. "All of a sudden the gun was pulled and he ran backwards."

The officer was struck in the hand, but was able return fire, hitting the male driver and passenger, as well as a female passenger.

"I know multiple shots were fired from the truck," McManus said. "I couldn't tell you how many shots were fired from the police officer at this point. There were multiple rounds, but I couldn't tell you how many exactly."

The two men died at the scene, officials said. They haven't been identified.

The female passenger was shot in the upper chest and is at a hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The officer was transported to a hospital for treatment.

"The officer is very lucky to be alive at that close range having been shot in the hand and not somewhere else more vital," said McManus.

He hasn't been identified, but McManus said he's been with the department for five years.