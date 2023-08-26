Music & Musicians

‘Rich Men North of Richmond' songwriter says it's no conservative anthem

"I wrote that about those people," Oliver Anthony said of GOP presidential hopefuls in a YouTube video response to his song being mentioned at Wednesday's debate.

Oliver Anthony at the Oliver Anthony concert at the Eagle Creek Golf Club on August 19, 2023 in Moyock, North Carolina.
Mike Caudill for Billbaord/Billboard via Getty Images

The breakout country singer whose hit song "Rich Men North of Richmond" worked its way into the first Republican presidential primary debate dropped a bomb Friday on the people who have been promoting it as a conservative anthem.

"It was funny seeing my song ... at the presidential debate," Oliver Anthony said in a video he made sitting in the cab of his truck that he posted on his official YouTube channel. "Because I wrote that song about those people."

Anthony delivered the video broadside after the first GOP debate opened Wednesday with a shoutout to Anthony's song, a folksy lament topping the charts about the frustrations of a working-class person who toils for low wages and sees his meager earnings eaten up by taxes.

“It’s aggravating seeing people on conservative news trying to identify with me like I’m one of them,” Anthony said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Music & MusiciansMusicRepublican Party
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us