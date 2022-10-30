The jackpot for Monday's Powerball will be at least $1 billion after nobody won the jackpot Saturday night, which was worth $825 million.

The cash value for Monday's upcoming jackpot will be at least $497.3 million. Jackpot winners have the option of either 30 payments over 29 years or a one time cash payment.

Saturday's jackpot was already the second-largest in Powerball history, and the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Monday's Powerball will be the second time the jackpot has ever equaled or exceeded $1 billion.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 19-31-40-46-57 with a Powerball of 23 and a Power Play of 3x.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Powerball is played every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It costs $2 to play.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.