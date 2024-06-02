Red Line riders facing first morning commute of this summer's shutdown

Metro's been warning Red Line riders about summer station closures, and now they're here. Five stations on the northeast end of the Red Line shut down Saturday, and four of them are set to remain closed through the end of August.

That means commuters will face their first morning commute of this shutdown on Monday morning.

"I think it's gonna be a lot of traffic," one commuter said. "A lot of chaos. A lot of people in the streets, that's for sure."

The closed Red Line stations are:

Glenmont

Wheaton

Forest Glen

Silver Spring

Takoma

As of June 30, the Takoma station will reopen, but the other four will stay closed until Aug. 31.

The closures will allow the Maryland Transit Administration to make progress on its Purple Line project and complete other maintenance.

"I'm excited to see what the Purple Line is like. I do want them to take their time so that it's safe," another commuter said.

WMATA will provide free limited shuttle buses to the stations. On weekdays, there will be a free express shuttle from SIlver Spring to Metro Center. Parking will also be free at all five stations for the summer closures.

But commuters are worried about the traffic and how busy that could be.

"My mother takes public transportation and I don't know; I'm worried for her," Silver Spring resident Lucia Kasmiro said Sunday. "And that's why today, we're practicing on how we're going to arrange for the coming weeks."

In preparation for the changes, it's always good to plan ahead and leave extra time for your commute.

For more information, visit the WMATA website.