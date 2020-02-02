Pope Francis

Pope Francis Transforms 19th Century Vatican Palace Into Homeless Shelter

After the building was renovated last November, it opened its doors to the homeless.

The Palazzo Migliori, named after the family who donated it to the Roman Catholic Church, had served as the headquarters for an order of religious women, who vacated it last year.

But the Calasanziane order that occupied the building for 70 years and used it to help and care for young single mothers has since relocated to another location.

One option considered was turning the building into a hotel as it's located just off St. Peter’s Square, where pontiffs deliver sermons to thousands of worshippers. The location is also very popular with tourists, who pay hundreds of dollars to stay close to it.

But Francis had a very different idea of the kind of guests he wanted for this prime location — the poor and the homeless.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

