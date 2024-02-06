The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a package was delivered to the Mutter Museum Tuesday morning.

Police said at approximately 11:26 a.m. museum staff reported that they received a package containing two preserved fetuses in glass jars.

The source of the package is unknown at this time and police are investigating.

The fetuses have been turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

The Mutter Museum is located at 19 S 22nd Street in Center City. It is a medical museum that contains a collection of anatomical and pathological specimens, wax models, and antique medical equipment.

Anna Dhody, the curator of the Mutter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, said the package was addressed to her with no return address and when she opened it up there was a letter inside.

The letter was from a retired physician who said that they had these two specimens, referring to the two fetuses, that they wanted to donate but there was nothing identifying who the physician was, Dhody said.

The curator described the package as having two bottles of fluid inside of baggies that appeared to have two small fetal remains in them.

Dhody said due to the lack of identification the museum could not accept the donation and because it appeared to have human remains, they called the police.

"I have been here for almost 20 years and I have never received human remains anonymously in the mail," Dhody said. "This was definitely out of the ordinary."

The curator for the museum said they receive packages in the mail but nothing like this.

The Philadelphia Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this incident to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call or text the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

