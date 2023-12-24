Christmas Day

‘It's because I'm green, isn't it?': Police across Connecticut apprehend the Grinch

The light-hearted updates came as police were spreading some fun holiday cheer on their online accounts.

By Bryan Mercer

Naugatuck PD / Middletown PD

Social media was abuzz on Christmas Eve as multiple police departments reported arresting the Grinch.

The light-hearted updates came as police were spreading some fun holiday cheer on their online accounts.

In Naugatuck, police said the character was stealing presents earlier in the day.

Officials even went as far as to share the charges put forth against the Grinch, as well as his bail amount.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police in Middletown arrested not only the Grinch, but also apprehended Jack Skellington.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

China 3 hours ago

Death toll from China's powerful earthquake rises to 149

Israel-Hamas War 4 hours ago

At least 70 killed in central Gaza in airstrike, adding to weekend's bloodshed

It is unknown what other towns across Connecticut have spotted the character this holiday weekend.

Hartford was recently put on the 'jolliest list' of cities in the country, and avoided being one of the 'grinchiest.'

This article tagged under:

Christmas Day
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us