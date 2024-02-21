Shariah Harris becomes first Black woman to play in US Women's Polo Championship

Shariah Harris of North Philadelphia was only 8 years old when her mom made a wrong turn that would change her life forever.

Harris was in the car when her mom arrived at the site of Work to Ride, a nonprofit organization that teaches children from lower-income backgrounds how to play polo. The program, aimed at kids and teens between the ages of 7 and 18, also teaches horsemanship, equine sports and provides education programs.

“My mom didn’t have money for horses,” Harris said. “It was the three of us and my mom so horses are a very expensive sport and polo is even more expensive so without the program, I never would’ve had access to any of it.”

Harris joined the polo team at the age of 12 and a few years later, earned a polo scholarship to Cornell University.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“It taught me how to mature quickly because I was either the only girl or then when I left my team in high school to play in college, I was the only Black person period,” Harris said.

Earlier in February, Harris accomplished yet another milestone. She became the first Black woman to play in the U.S. Women’s Polo Championship.

“Butterflies on a thousand,” Harris said. “But then once I started playing it was business as usual.”

Harris’ team made it to the semifinals. She’s now back working her day job as an operating room nurse at the Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania.

The medical center held an event for Harris Wednesday afternoon, celebrating her accomplishment and her journey. While speaking at the event, she shared advice for other Black women who are interested in playing polo or joining any field where they have little representation.

“If you don’t see anyone who looks like you, that’s okay,” she said. “It might not feel okay at the time but it’s okay because you never know if you will be the catalyst.”