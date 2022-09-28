Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School

Six people are injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said the shooting took place at Sojourner Truth School and all six victims are adults. The mayor in a tweet also reports the school has been cleared and all children are being reunited with families.

"Today's gun violence at Sojourner Truth school shocks the soul," Schaaf sad in a tweet. "Our schools are sanctuaries for our children."

Highland Hospital in Oakland confirms it is treating three of the victims, who all are in critical condition with gunshot wounds. The other three victims were transported to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, according to the hospital.

The shooting occurred on the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, police said, adding the community should avoid the area.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office confirms deputies were called to help Oakland police with a shooting at a complex that houses multiple schools.

"I just hear the shooting and I saw this lady getting out from the car and she was running inside the school and I was thinking the worst," witness Alejandra said in an interview with NBC Bay Area.

The Oakland Unified School District provided the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

"There was an incident today at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses the co-located Rudsdale Continuation and Newcomer high schools, BayTech Charter School, and the headquarters of Sojourner Truth Independent Study, which has no students at the site. The campus is near Oakland Academy of Knowledge (OAK), but it is important to note the incident was NOT at OAK, nor did it have anything to do with that elementary school. We currently do not have any information beyond what Oakland Police are reporting."

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed students being evacuated from the campus and a heavy police presence, with some officers canvassing the complex.

Parents are asked to meet their children at the church on Mountain and Fontaine for reunification, police said.

The California Highway Patrol has shut down both eastbound and westbound Keller Avenue off-ramps in Oakland due to the police investigation at the nearby school.

No other information was immediately available.

