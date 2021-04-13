Jacob Blake

No Discipline for Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake, Chief Says

The determination was made after an outside investigation and independent expert review

FILE - In this September 2019 file photo taken in Evanston, Ill., and provided by Adria-Joi Watkins, Watkins, left, poses in a selfie with her second cousin Jacob Blake. A police officer shot Blake in the back multiple times after responding to a domestic dispute on Aug. 23, 2020. On Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, a Wisconsin prosecutor declined to file criminal charges against the officer who shot Blake.
Adria-Joi Watkins via AP, File

The Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man who was paralyzed from the waist down after the shooting, has returned to work and will not face discipline, the department announced Tuesday.

Officer Rusten Sheskey returned from administrative leave in late March. He was "found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline," according to a statement from Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis on Tuesday.

The determination was made after an outside investigation and independent expert review, the statement said.

