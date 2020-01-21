clear the shelters

NJ Husky With ‘Weird’ Eyelids Gets Adopted After Story Goes Viral

Jubilee had been with the Husky House for two years and there was "zero interest and not one application" to adopt her

Jubilee the Husky may look a little different from the rest of her breed, but that doesn't mean she doesn't deserve a loving home.

The Husky House, an animal rescue in Matawan, New Jersey, posted Jubilee's photos on its Facebook page last week to see if anyone wanted to welcome the 4-year-old dog with an eyelid deformity into their home.

"I came from a 'breeder' who couldn’t sell me because he said I was 'weird' looking," the Husky House wrote.

Thousands of people disagreed as they poured in loving comments, shared Jubilee's photos and even offered to adopt her.

UPDATE - Thanks to everyone who shared Jubilee’s story. She has found her forever home with previous Husky House...

Posted by Husky House on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Jubilee had been with the shelter for two years, and there was "zero interest and not one application" to adopt her, according to the Husky House.

"She attended adoption events, and people would snicker, and we could hear them comment about her looks. She’s been on our website without anyone wanting her," the non-profit wrote.

Days after Jubilee's story was posted, she was adopted by a previous patron of the organization. She's now living in a loving home with a fellow Husky sibling, according to her new owner.

