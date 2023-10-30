New Kids on the Block announce ‘The Magic Summer 2024' throwback tour: Full list of cities, dates

Calling all Gen X-ers and Gen Y-ers: If you've been looking for your next night out, you got it. (...get it?)

Iconic 1980s and '90s band New Kids On the Block will embark on a 2024 tour of more than 40 cities, Live Nation announced Monday. The tour, titled "The Magic Summer 2024 Tour," is inspired by the 1990 tour of the same name, which also featured magician Harry Blackstone Jr., according to the announcement.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create - and recreate - with our amazing fans each night,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a written statement. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

Special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will join Wahlberg, along with original NKOTB members Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre and brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight on the tour, which includes more than 40 dates, the release said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Presales begin Wednesday, Nov. 1, with tickets to the general public set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3., Live Nation said.

Also on Nov. 3, the group will release a "revamped version" of their 2008 comeback album "The Block Revisited."

Overall, the band has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide, with several chart-topping songs including 1988's "Hangin' Tough," and 1990's "Step by Step."

A full list of tour dates and cities is below.