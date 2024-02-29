California

Neighbor with broomstick chases off dog attacking 7-year-girl in California

A neighbor intervenes in a dog attack caught on camera.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A 7-year-old girl walking to school was injured Thursday when she was attacked by a dog in a Victorville, California, neighborhood.

Deputies responded at about 7 a.m. to the 13800 block of Mesa Linda Avenue in the San Bernardino County community after a report of a dog who bit two children. One child ran away, but the 7-year-old girl suffered multiple injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

A neighbor ran outside to help the girl, and the dog ran off, authorities said.

Maria Hernandez said she was getting her daughter ready for school when the girl noticed the attack. Security camera video showed the dog dragging the girl in front of a home.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"I found the first thing that I found, which was my broom," said Hernandez.

The dog and girl were on the neighbor's front yard when Hernandez arrived on the scene, wielding her broomstick. The dog appeared to rip off some of the girl's clothes and drag her by the hair.

"I was able to pull the little girl away from the dog, and tried to keep him away with my broom," Hernandez said. "He just kept insisting to come after her."

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Health & Wellness 1 hour ago

Tweens are getting rashes from some skin care products popularized on social media, dermatologists say

US-China Relations 2 hours ago

Biden orders US investigation of national security risks posed by Chinese-made ‘smart cars'

Video showed Hernandez, broomstick pointed at the dog, holding onto the girl as they walked toward her home. She told the other children to run inside her house.

The 7-year-old girl remained hospitalized late Thursday morning. Details about her condition were not immediately available, but Hernandez said paramedics told her she is recovering.

Details about the dog were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

California
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us