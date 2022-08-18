Ancient Hittite warriors, Egyptians and Greeks all sported a version of them. Homer seems to describe them in The Iliad. It’s the much-maligned mullet, and now there’s a new crop of modern-day kids and teens wearing the iconic dos. The finalists in this year’s championship have been chosen and you have the chance to pick the winners.

Online voting for the kid's division and teen's division of the USA Mullet Championship closes on Friday at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The contest started in Michigan in 2020 — Today has reported that small business owner Kevin Begola spotted a surge in the haircuts at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic — and has expanded nationally with sections for kids, teens, men and women.

In its brief history of a haircut described as “business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back,” the USA Mullet Championships writes: “Homer even described a haircut that sounds eerily familiar in The Iliad: 'their forelocks cropped, hair grown long at the backs.'"

It’s had staying power. The Beastie Boys’ song “Mullet Head” was released in 1994.

The winner of the kids’ section will take home $2,500, a pair of Pit Viper sunglasses and some USA Mullet Championships swag, according to Begola. The teen winner will receive $1,000, a pair of Pit Vipers and swag. Both winners will win the Mullet Trophy.

The entry fee for the children's competitions was $10, half of which went to Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan. For the men, USA Mullet Championships is partnering with Stop Soldier Suicide.

Take a look at some of the contestants. Who would you choose?

USA Mullet Championship Contestants

To vote in the kid's division, click here. To vote in the teen's division, click here.