Monica Aldama Navarro College's cheer coach retires

Navarro College announced on its social media pages that its cheer coach, Monica Aldama, will be retiring.

Deemed "The Cheer Queen," Aldama has served as the coach to Navarro College's iconic cheer program for nearly three decades.

She has won 17 national titles and starred in the Emmy-winning docuseries about the college's cheer program, "Cheer."

