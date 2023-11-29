Navarro College

Monica Aldama Navarro College's cheer coach retires

Aldama has decided to retire after almost three decades

By Lucy Ladis

Getty Images

Navarro College announced on its social media pages that its cheer coach, Monica Aldama, will be retiring.

Deemed "The Cheer Queen," Aldama has served as the coach to Navarro College's iconic cheer program for nearly three decades.

She has won 17 national titles and starred in the Emmy-winning docuseries about the college's cheer program, "Cheer."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Navarro College
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us