Minnesota AG to Hold Press Conference Amid Reports on New Charges in Floyd Case

Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison will hold a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the state's investigation into the fatal arrest of George Floyd, who died after a white officer pressed a knee on his neck as he pleaded for air.

The Star Tribune reported that prosecutors are upgrading the charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder while also charging Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. The newspaper cited multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the case that spoke on condition of anonymity.

Earl Gray, who represents Lane, told The Associated Press that the report “is accurate” before ending the call.

NBC News has not confirmed the information.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, tweeted Wednesday that Ellison was charging the three officers and "increasing" charges against Chauvin, who was fired May 26 and initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

CNN and the Star Tribune first reported the additional arrests and Klobuchar did not explain whether she had independently confirmed the news.

The family's lawyer, Benjamin Crump, said in a tweet the announcement was a "bittersweet moment" for Floyd's family and thanked Ellison for taking "decisive action" in charging all the officers involved.

FAMILY’S REACTION: This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified that @AGEllison took decisive action, arresting & charging ALL the officers involved in #GeorgeFloyd's death & upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder. #JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/jTfXFHpsYl — Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) June 3, 2020

Two of the three helped Chauvin to hold Floyd down while the third stood by. The Minneapolis Police Department has identified them as Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao. All of the men were fired last week.

Chauvin was seen on bystander video keeping his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 1/2 minutes as Floyd cried “I can’t breathe,” and pleaded for his mother. Chauvin was charged on May 29 with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

"Derek Michael Chauvin caused the death of George Floyd by his culpable negligence, creating an unreasonable risk and taking a chance of causing death or great bodily harm to George Floyd," the complaint against Chauvin said.

A video shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the neck of black man as they place him under arrest. The man can be heard telling officers he can't breathe. After several minutes on the ground, the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Floyd was accused of passing a phony $20 bill at a store and refused to get into a squad car, the complaint said.

His death has sparked days of marches across the country and elsewhere, many peaceful, some not. Curfews have been imposed in cities such as New York.

Floyd's family demanded the arrests of all four officers on Wednesday when they visited a makeshift shrine at the Minneapolis street corner where he died.

Crump pointed to the criminal complaint against Chauvin, which said that while Floyd was complaining he couldn’t breathe, Lane asked Chauvin twice if they should roll him on his side, The Associated Press reported. Chauvin said they should keep him on his stomach.

“To us that is intent,” Crump said. And he said the other officers were complicit because they failed to take action.

Chauvin served as a military policeman in the U.S. Army in the late 1990s, according to personnel records released by the city, The Associated Press reported. Since being hired as a police officer in 2001, he has been awarded two medals of valor: One for being part of a group of officers who opened fire on a stabbing suspect after the man pointed a shotgun at them in 2006, and one for apprehending another man in a domestic incident in 2008. In that incident, Chauvin broke down a bathroom door and shot the man in the stomach.

Chauvin was reprimanded in 2008 for pulling a woman out of her car in 2007, frisking her and placing her in his squad car after he stopped her for speeding 10 miles per hour over the limit, the AP reported. His dashboard camera was not activated and a report said he could have interviewed the woman while standing outside her car.

Lane, 37, and Kueng both joined the department in February 2019. Neither has any complaints on their files, according to the AP.

Lane previously worked as a correctional officer at the Hennepin County juvenile jail and as a probation officer at a residential treatment facility for adolescent boys.

Kueng is a 2018 graduate of the University of Minnesota where he worked part-time on campus security. He also worked as a theft-prevention officer at Macy’s in downtown Minneapolis while he was in college.

Tou Thao, a native Hmong speaker, joined the police force as a part-time community service officer in 2008 and was promoted to police officer in 2009. He was laid off later that year due to budget cuts and rehired in 2012.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.