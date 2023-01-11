mega millions

The Billboard Is Wrong! The Mega Millions Jackpot Is Not $13.5 Billion

A billboard along Interstate 95 near Girard Avenue in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning erroneously listed the jackpot for the upcoming Mega Millions draw at $13.5 billion. It seems a misplaced decimal is to blame

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sorry Philadelphia drivers, the Mega Millions jackpot has not soared to $13.5 billion.

The Mega Million jackpot is the second-largest in history, but it's not that big despite a billboard along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia saying it was Wednesday morning.

Before 8 a.m., SkyForce10 captured images of the digital billboard on I-95 near the Girard Avenue exit listing the jackpot for the Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 draw at $13.5 billion.

Mega Millions Billboard lists .5 billion jackpot
SkyForce10
Mega Millions billboard along I-95 in Philadelphia lists $13.5 billion jackpot

It seems that the decimal point was put in the wrong place. After no one matched all five white balls (7, 13, 14, 15 and 18) and the Mega Ball of 9 in Tuesday night's draw, the estimated jackpot for Friday's draw soared to (still massive) $1.35 billion.

At least the $360 million jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball draw was listed correctly.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said later Wednesday morning that the error was fixed after they were alerted by NBC10 to the problem.

In the meantime, check your tickets from Tuesday night -- $1 million winners were sold in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

mega millionsPhiladelphia
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us