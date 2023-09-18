Pokemon

McDonald's unveils new Pokémon Happy Meal offerings

Each Happy Meal toy comes with a special-edition Pokémon coin, along with a sticker sheet and four trading cards, per the company

Looks like Pokémon fans will have another quest to “Catch ‘Em All” at participating McDonald’s restaurants this September.

The company announced Monday that it is rolling out new “Match Battle” toys for the iconic TV and video game franchise, with Pokémon-themed Happy Meals available at participating locations.

According to the company’s website, each Happy Meal toy comes with a special-edition Pokémon coin, along with a sticker sheet and four trading cards.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A total of 10 different coins are available, with numerous card options available in packs when purchasing a Happy Meal.

The cards and coins can be used to stage “Match Battles,” with players competing based on different statistics on each of the cards found in Happy Meals, according to the company.

Pokémon-themed coloring and activity sheets will also be available at select locations, as will Pikachu-inspired Happy Meal boxes.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Russia 19 mins ago

A Moscow court declines to hear an appeal by jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich

Vermont 41 mins ago

Vermont residents close road to keep out leaf peepers during peak fall foliage

More information can be found on the company's website.

This article tagged under:

PokemonFood & Drinkentertainment newsMcDonald’s
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us