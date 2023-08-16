Massachusetts mom drowns trying to save son during New Hampshire hiking trip, police say

A hiking trip in the White Mountains turned into a tragedy for a Massachusetts family on Tuesday, when a mother drowned trying to save one of her children, New Hampshire officials say.

The woman was identified Wednesday by the Everett Police Department as Melissa Bagley. Police said Bagley, 44, was married to a lieutenant in their department.

"While we appreciate all those who have reached out we ask that Lt Bagley and his family be given the time and space to mourn the death of Melissa. Thank you," the department said in a Facebook post.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The family, from Lynn, was hiking with a family friend to Franconia Falls in Lincoln, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and state police. They arrived to the Lincoln Woods trailhead at around 1 p.m., and when they got to the falls, got ready to swim.

One of the children, a 10-year-old boy, fell into a pool of water of the Pemigewasset River at the falls, officials said, and several members of the family jumped into the river to save him from a fast current.

The mother had trouble, too, and two other children jumped in to help; they were able to get their brother out of the water, but another child got stuck between some boulders, according to Fish and Game officials.

The father of the family eventually found the mother on a rock and began doing CPR. She couldn't be revived, officials said.

He made it to where his son was, and pulled him to safety.

Crews arrived, and brought two of the hikers who were injured to the trailhead, where they were then taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A funeral home responded for the mother's body, officials said.

Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor in what happened, state police said. They asked anyone who saw what happened to contact investigators at 603-227-2115.