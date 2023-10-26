These are the 11 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history

A deadly mass shooting took place in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night, one that will likely end up being among the highest death tolls in the state's history.

The shooting was the country's 36th mass killing this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. At least 188 people have died in those killings, which are defined as incidents in which four or more people have died within a 24-hour period, not including the killer — the same definition used by the FBI.

So far this year, the nation has witnessed the second-highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year. Only 2019 had more mass killings. According to the database, there have been more than 560 mass killings since 2006, in which at least 2,900 people died and at least 2,000 were injured.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that at least 18 people were killed, four others were critically injured and at least 60 others were hurt in Wednesday's mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley about 4 miles away. The death toll was staggering for a state that in 2022 had 29 homicides the entire year.

Robert Card, a 40-year-old with a military background, has been named a suspect. Card is considered armed and dangerous and is being sought for questioning in the case, part of a massive dragnet set up by local, state and federal law enforcement responding to one of Maine's most brazen criminal acts in years.

From 1966 to date, these are the 11 deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.