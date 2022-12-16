holiday shopping

It's Crunch Time Now! Saturday's a Big Mailing Deadline for Christmas Delivery

Better get those greeting cards and packages in the mail.

If you want your Christmas cards and packages to arrive to your friends and family in time for the holiday, Saturday's the day to get them in the mail.

The U.S. Postal Service deadline for Christmas delivery for first-class mail and first-class packages is Saturday, Dec. 17.

You'll have a couple more days to send things vis Priority Mail or Priority Mail Express.

Below, the major deadlines for each of the services:

US Postal Service

  • December 15: USPS retail ground service
  • December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)
  • December 17: First-class packages
  • December 18: Priority Mail
  • December 23: Priority Mail Express

For more, including international and military mail deadlines, see the full list here.

UPS

  • December 21: 3-Day Select
  • December 22: 2nd Day Air services
  • December 23: Next-day Air services
  • For ground shipping, UPS says to check the website for a quote

For the full chart of UPS options, including international shipping, click here.

FedEx

  • December 9: Ground & Freight economy
  • December 15: Ground & Home delivery
  • December 21: Express Saver
  • December 22: 2Day & 2Day-AM
  • December 23: Overnight services
  • December 24: Same-day services

For more options, see the full FedEx list here.

Dates may vary for Alaska and Hawaii in all cases. Visit each site for guidelines.

