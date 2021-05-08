Israel Braces for Weekend Violence After Spate of Shootings and Eviction Protests

Israeli authorities are bracing for more violence over the weekend after a recent spate of shootings and as tensions soar over the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians from their homes in east Jerusalem.

Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians and seriously wounded a third after they opened fire with makeshift submachine guns on a base in the occupied West Bank on Friday morning, Israel’s police said. No Israelis were injured.

That came two days after Israeli student Yehuda Guetta, 19, died in a hospital from injuries sustained in a drive-by shooting Sunday as he was standing at a bus station near the West Bank city of Nablus. Two other teenagers were wounded in the attack. Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian man in connection with the attack Thursday.

Meanwhile, Saeed Yusuf Muhammad Oudeh, a 16-year-old Palestinian boy, was killed in a village near Nablus on Wednesday.

