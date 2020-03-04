Local

Kim Kardashian Visiting White House With Women Trump Released From Prison

Kim Kardashian is expected to meet President Trump Wednesday at the White House with four women Trump freed from prison.

Kardashian announced her visit on Twitter saying she was traveling to the White House with several women including Alice Johnson, who Trump released from a drug sentence in June 2018.

“Today Alice, Crystal, Judith, Tynice and I, along with the @cut_50 team will be at the White House bringing light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!” Kardashian West tweeted.

Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us