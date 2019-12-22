Hurricane Dorian

Months After Hurricane Dorian, Abaco Islands Still Completely Devastated

Almost four months after Hurricane Dorian flattened and flooded Great Abaco Island, the devastation looks much as it did when the storm swept through

Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Months after Hurricane Dorian flattened and flooded Great Abaco Island, the devastation looks much as it did when the storm swept through in September — the strongest ever to hit the Bahamas, NBC News reports.

The official death toll stands at 70, but officials have said that more than 600 undocumented residents may have drowned and been washed out to sea. Dorian pummeled the islands with sustained winds of 185 mph, storm surges and torrential rain in a sustained two-day assault.

Months later, life remains a major struggle for those left behind as survivors grow increasingly frustrated with the slow speed of recovery.

“We feel forgotten,” said June Russell, whose job as a fishing guide relied on tourism.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

