coronavirus vaccine

HBCUs Grapple With Vaccine Mandates as Students Return to Campus

Many historically Black colleges and universities are in Southern states where cases are rising and GOP governors have resisted vaccination mandates

Howard University
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

With students at historically Black colleges returning to campus after a year of hybrid and remote learning, administrators hope greater access to COVID-19 vaccinations will bring about a traditional campus experience — in-person classes, rip-roaring homecomings and Black Greek life.

But interviews with top leaders from several top historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, illustrate that some schools face significant challenges in avoiding major outbreaks. Although Black Americans have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, Black leaders across the country have encountered both vaccination skepticism and accessibility issues trying to encourage higher inoculation rates.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The vast majority of HBCUs are in the South, where Black students were barred from attending majority-white colleges and where vaccination rates remain lower than the national average. Republican leaders in many of those states, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have fought back against mask and vaccination mandates.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Family finances 6 hours ago

Unemployment Benefits Ended for Millions of Americans. These Extended Pandemic Programs May Provide Help

Rosh Hashanah Sep 18, 2020

Rosh Hashanah: What to Know About the Jewish New Year

This fourth wave of COVID cases was brought on by the Delta variant and it is overwhelming hospitals across the country.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineHBCUs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us