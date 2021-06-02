Three Wilmington, Delaware, police officers were injured after a gunman opened fire on them late Wednesday night, leading to an hourslong SWAT situation that left a neighborhood on edge.

The officers were responding to a call for service at 25th and Market streets when a gunman inside a nearby apartment building opened fire. Three officers were shot and taken to the hospital. Officials said all three were in stable condition.

A neighbor told NBC10 that she heard the about 10 to 15 shots Wednesday night and looked outside to see what was going on.

"I saw a Wilmington police officer carrying another Wilmington police officer. He laid him down on the street in front of his police car; it looked like they started to work on him," she said, adding that other officers then rushed in with shields to protect their grounded colleague.

A SWAT team and police surrounded the apartment building and residents were being told to stay away from the complex and shelter in place. The standoff continued by daybreak Thursday.

For hours overnight, armed officers could be seen surrounding the building, focusing their attention on windows on the third floor.

Police have yet to announce any arrests or identify the suspected shooter, calling it an active scene.

After 6:15 a.m., SWAT officers could be seen using the raised ladder of a fire truck to enter the upper floor of the apartment. They then led what appeared to be a young child and a woman from a window they had been focusing on for hours.

It was a tense night for everyone in the area as they were told to stay in their homes.

"Those located in the area between 23rd Street and 27th Street, from West Street to Carter Street, are asked to shelter in place and await further instructions from police," Wilmington police police said a statement overnight.

