4 men killed, 2 children injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are expected to reveal more information on the shooting. Watch LIVE in the video embedded above.

Four men were killed while two children were injured in a mass shooting in Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

Police said the mass shooting occurred in the area of 5700 Warrington Avenue though there are multiple scenes connected to the shooting. Police said four men were killed while a 2-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were injured. The teen and toddler are both in stable condition.

Police said two people, including the suspected shooter, are currently in custody and three weapons were recovered.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.