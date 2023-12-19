Capitol Riot

Group that planned Jan. 6 rally lied about Capitol march plans, government report says

Leaders from the pro-Trump group Women For America First told the National Park Service that they did not intend to march from the Ellipse to the Capitol, the report said

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Representatives for the pro-Trump organization that applied for a Jan. 6 demonstration permit purposely misled authorities about their intentions that day, according to a new report from a government watchdog.

Organizers from Women For America First told the National Park Service that they did not intend to walk from their planned demonstration on the Ellipse, near the White House, to the Capitol on Jan. 6 despite evidence they expected then-President Donald Trump to call for a march, according to the 47-page report from the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General.

The group "intentionally failed to disclose information to the NPS regarding its knowledge of a post-demonstration march," the report said.

According to text messages cited in the report, a representative from the group told a potential rally speaker that Trump "is going to have us march there/the Capitol," and said the information "stays only between us."

"It can also not get out about the march because I will be in trouble with the national park service and all the agencies but POTUS is going to just call for it 'unexpectedly,'" the text from the group's representative to the potential speaker continued, according to the report, which did not name the Women For America First representative.

Amy Kremer, who lists on her X account that she's the group's chair, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

