Spice Recall Issued in Several States Due to Possible Salmonella

Check your cupboard: A recall has been issued for a certain kind of spice due to reports of possible salmonella contamination in several states.

According an alert from the Federal Drug Administration, Lipari Foods has issued a "voluntary recall" of a specific lot of ground cumin "due to the potential presence of salmonella contamination." The alert goes on to say that the products were distributed to retail stores throughout Illinois, along with 15 other states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The FDA says it was made aware of the issue after officials with the Department of Agriculture in Michigan and Florida were alerted that a sample of the Lipari-branded ground cumin had tested positive for Salmonella.

According to recall, products were sold in six ounce tubs and distributed as generic product with "Distributed by Lipari Foods" listed on the label.

Provided by the FDA

Consumers who have purchased the product are advised to throw it out or return it to the point of purchase, the FDA says.

According to health officials, salmonella symptoms include fever diarrhea nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.