Cheez-It

Gas station pumps Cheez-It snacks for those traveling through California desert

If you plan on driving through the desert and need a snack, stop by this Cheez-It pop-up full of cheesy bites

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Driving through the desert in California doesn't have to be so boring and you don't have to go hungry, because for a few days, a town will have a gas station pumping out the famously tasty Cheez-It crackers.

The attraction will last until June 11 and will give fans the opportunity to visit the stand right in the middle of the desert. It is similar to a gas station where you will be able to fill up and devour the cheesy bites.

This is the world's first and only Cheez-It pump that literally pumps a stream of Cheez-It bags right into your car window.

"We know that many Cheez-It fans love to travel and never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It. We created this first-ever desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and cheer on fans," said Erin Storm, senior brand director for Cheez-It.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This is the world's first and only Cheez-It pump that literally pumps a stream of Cheez-It bags right into your car window.

The store is located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature Cheez-It branded merchandise, plus fans will be able to find exclusive flavors of the popular crackers.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Art and Culture

Artist Françoise Gilot, acclaimed painter who loved and later left Picasso, dies at 101

Labor unions

Freight railroad alert raised to ‘red' as shippers fear more West Coast port tensions

"Cheez-It Stop will wow with exclusive merchandise, massive, shareable images of Cheez-It and aisles packed with our famous crackers. We can't wait to see them," Storm said.

This article tagged under:

Cheez-ItCaliforniafood and drinkJoshua Tree
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us