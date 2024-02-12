Super Bowl

‘Free Wings for America': Buffalo Wild Wings to give free wings thanks to Super Bowl overtime

The franchise announced that they will be giving away free wings after the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers game went overtime.

By Daniela Gonzalez

Medium traditional wings (back) at Buffalo Wild Wings
Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

This is the deal: If the Super Bowl goes overtime, the wings are free at Buffalo Wild Wings.

The franchise announced that they will be giving away free wings after the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers game went overtime in Super Bowl 58.

"WE GOT OT!! FREE WINGS FOR AMERICA!!" the wings restaurant wrote on the social media platform X.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

But how does it work? There's a certain amount of free wings a person can get at their local Buffalo Wild Wings. Everyone in the U.S. can redeem six free boneless or traditional wings at Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Although it is a great opportunity to eat free food, some social media users replied to the thread, saying that they wish they had given the promotion date closer to the game.

Some of the comments stated: "You trying to make us all forget about it by the distant Monday 26th," and "Why a week and a half later..."

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Elon Musk 1 hour ago

Elon Musk must testify in SEC probe of his Twitter takeover

Super Bowl 2 hours ago

Has an NFL team ever had a Super Bowl threepeat? Kansas City Chiefs will try to be the first

Nothing has been said about the date of the deal being 15 days after the game.

Visit this website for additional terms and details.

Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas offered some eclectic and expensive food and beverage options. Here's how much items cost inside and outside the stadium.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us