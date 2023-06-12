Tucker Carlson

Fox News sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter over new Twitter show

The firebrand right-wing anchor debuted a new show on Twitter last week. His former network considers it a violation of his contract

By Daniel Arkin and Diana Dasrath | NBC News

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Fox News has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Tucker Carlson, alleging that the conservative network’s former star anchor breached his contract by launching a new show on Twitter, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Carlson, a firebrand right-wing media personality known for spreading conspiracy theories, parted ways with Fox News in late April, days after the network agreed to pay almost $800 million to Dominion Voting Systems to avert a high-stakes defamation trial.

“Fox News continues to ignore the interests of its viewers, not to mention its shareholder obligations,” Harmeet Dhillon, one of Carlson’s lawyers, said in a statement. “Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election.

“Tucker will not be silenced by anyone,” she added.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is leaving the cable news network, according to a release.

