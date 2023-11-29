Philadelphia Flyers

‘Great kid': Flyers honor 9-year-old hockey captain fighting cancer with spot on bench

Owen Micciche was the star of Tuesday night's Philadelphia Flyers game

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Philadelphia Flyers had an honorary captain on their bench, a 9-year-old hockey player battling cancer.

Owen Micciche, captain of the Genesis Hockey Club, joined Flyers coach John Tortorella and the rest of the team during their 4-1 loss to Carolina on Tuesday night. Owen had his own locker, dressed with a custom jersey, read the Flyers' starting lineup and took a rookie lap with Flyers forward Owen Tippett ahead of warmups.

“That just puts talking about losses, it doesn’t mean a thing,” said Tortorella, who watched part of the game side-by-side with Owen. “Great kid. He was yelling on the bench. I hope for a little bit, it helps him. I wanted him to enjoy it. I hope he had fun because there’s a lot he’s going through."

Owen was diagnosed with a pediatric brain tumor at 6 months old. In July, he received scans for potential clearance to move into a post-cancer program at a Philadelphia's children's hospital. Instead, doctors found two new tumors in his brain and spine.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He needs chemotherapy treatments for at least the next year.

“We added a new enforcer to our club,” The Flyers wrote on social media.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Flyers
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us