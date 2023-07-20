Florida babysitter arrested after infant found dead in 133 degree car

A Florida babysitter was accused of manslaughter after the 10-month-old in her care died after being left in a hot car Wednesday, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rhonda Jewell, 48, picked up the infant from her mother’s home at 8 a.m. to babysit, and when the mom returned at 1 p.m. they realized the baby had been left inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Temperatures in the area were 97 degrees shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A sheriff’s incident report says the inside of the vehicle had a temperature recorded at 133 degrees when the child was found, NBC affiliate WTLV of Jacksonville reported. It was 97 degrees around 1 p.m. in the area.

Jewell was arrested on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child, according to the sheriff's office.

An attorney listed in online court records as representing Jewell did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

