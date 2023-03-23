gun laws

Father of Slain Parkland Victim Arrested on Capitol Hill in Fiery Moment at House Gun Law Hearing

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, mockingly equated the disruption with the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

FILE - Activist Manuel Oliver listens during a news conference with reporters at an installation of body bags assembled on the National Mall by gun control activist group March For Our Lives on March 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images (File)

Manuel Oliver, the father of a 17-year-old Parkland shooting victim, was arrested Thursday on Capitol Hill after he appeared to shout at a Republican lawmaker who was speaking during a hearing on gun regulations.

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, D-Fla., a 26-year-old freshman who is also a survivor of gun violence, tweeted a video of officers detaining a man he identified as Oliver.

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, afterward that said some people “were disruptive during the hearing.” “We asked Capitol Police to remove them. They were then removed and then one decided to come back in while we were still gaveled in and disrupted the hearing,” he continued. “That’s when we had a recess. Capitol Police were overwhelmed outside in the hallway and now we’re back in session.”

U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement: “Around noon, a man was arrested for D.C. Code §22-1307 (crowding, obstructing, or incommoding) after he disrupted a hearing.”

