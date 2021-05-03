air travel

FAA Warns of Spike in Unruly, Dangerous Passenger Behavior

The number of cases is up while the number of passengers remains below pre-pandemic levels

Aeroplane taking off from airport, low angle view, dusk
Greg Pease/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning air travelers about what it describes as a dramatic increase in unruly or dangerous behavior aboard passenger airplanes.

In a typical year, the transportation agency sees 100 to 150 formal cases of bad passenger behavior.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But since the start of this year, the agency said, the number of cases has jumped to 1,300, an even more remarkable number since the number of passengers remains below pre-pandemic levels.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

18 mins ago

Biden Lifts Trump Refugee Cap After Delay Backlash

North Carolina 12 hours ago

Calls for Justice at NC Funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

air travelFederal Aviation Administration
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us