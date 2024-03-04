SoCal man ‘played dead' to survive shooting rampage at dental office

Abby Issaian says her husband still has two bullets lodged in his body after a gunman ambushed him and two others inside the Smile Plus dental office in El Cajon, Calif. last week.

George Issaian is the office manager. His wife said he’s in a lot of pain after he was shot five times by a disgruntled patient. Two of the bullets remain lodged in his body, but doctors told the family he will make a full recovery.

Dr. Ben Harouni was not so lucky. The 28-year-old dentist did not survive the shooting.

Administrative assistant Yareli Carrillo was also shot, in her case in the legs. Five days after the shooting, she and Issaian are still being treated at area hospitals. Carrillo’s father told NBC 7 she took her first steps since the shooting on March 4.

The accused gunman is someone they knew: 29-year-old Mohammad Abdulkareem was a former patient of Smiles Plus. El Cajon Police say he was “disgruntled.”

Abby provided details to NBC 7: Abdulkareem, who had been referred to Harouni through a federally funded health program, was not pleased with the dental work he received, so, Abby said, the dentist agreed to do more work at no charge, but after multiple visits, Abdulkareem was still not satisfied, even though, Abby claims, Harouni “went above and beyond” to help him.

At some point in 2022 Abdulkareem began to “terrorize the office,” according to Abby. She said her husband, George, would intercept him at the front door and walk him out of the building away from other staff members and patients.

On Feb. 29, though, George did not get that opportunity. His wife told NBC7 that a total of nine shots were fired in his direction, with five making contact.

“George played dead,” Abby said said.

Abby works for Harouni’s father at a second dental office, in Mira Mesa. She said she doesn’t understand why anyone would kill such a kind and giving person.

Outside the office on Magnolia Street in El Cajon on Monday was a small pile of flowers. A sign on the door said "closed.' A handwritten sign next to it reads: “Baruch Dayan HaEmet.” A Google translation says that means, “Blessed be the true judge.” Beneath it: “Sending love and support to the Harouni family. Wishing your employees a speedy recovery.”