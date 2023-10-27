Eggo just launched a $150 robot vacuum cleaner that looks like a toasted waffle

Eggo's latest new product really sucks.

The 70-year-old waffle brand has teamed up with vacuum maker Bissell to introduce a one-of-a-kind cleaning device: the EggoVac.

Put simply, the EggoVac is a Bissell SpinWave R5 cleaner with a breakfast-inspired makeover. The round robot has been designed to look like a toasted Eggo waffle covered in butter and syrup, with the brand's iconic yellow and red iconography lining its edges.

In a release announcing the franken-vacuum, Bissell director of brand and content Theresa Junkunc called the EggoVac "a testament to innovation meeting convenience."

Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for frozen foods at Kellanova, said the product would help parents clean up the messes that can result from giving waffles to children.

While a SpinWave R5 traditionally retails for as much as $500, the EggoVac is on sale for just $150 at the EggoVac website. Unfortunately for would-be buyers, the product is already showing up as sold out.

The vacuum will officially be taken off the market on Dec. 31, and customers will have a chance to win one on Cyber Monday in November, according to Eggo.

Eggo has been making waves with its product collaborations as of late. The frozen waffle brand turned heads in August with its "Brunch in a Jar" liqueur.

The 40 proof drink — a follow-up to last year's similarly boozy Eggo Nog — claimed to have "the delicious flavor of toasty Eggo waffles drizzled in syrup."

