Bay Area WWII veteran shares life advice on his 104th birthday

On his special day, he shared some advice for living a good, long life.

By NBC Bay Area staff

There was an extra special birthday party in the East Bay Tuesday for a World War II veteran who turned 104.

Arthur Larson, who lives at Brookdale Diablo Lodge in Danville, celebrated his birthday alongside his wife of 72 years.

On his special day, Larson shared some advice for living a good, long life.

"Always have a goal ahead of you," he said. "Always have something you're headed for."

Larson served in the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant from 1940 to 1946. He also earned a doctorate from UC Berkeley.

Among his other notable achievements, Larson helped organize a program for physically-challenged students. He was also active in the Red Cross.

The mayor of Danville popped by the birthday party to give Larson a special plaque.

