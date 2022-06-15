coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of NIH in Bethesda, Maryland

US-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-BUDGET-NIH
Shawn Thew/ AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, officials said Wednesday.

Fauci is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a release from the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of NIH in Bethesda, Maryland.

He was appointed to his post in 1984, but his visibility increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has been a vocal supporter of vaccines and other preventive measures against COVID-19 and has been lauded for his leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
International travelers entering the U.S. will no longer require a Covid-19 test.

This is a developing story

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicAnthony Fauci
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us