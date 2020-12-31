Dick Thornburgh, Former US Attorney General and Pa. Governor, Dies at 88

Former U.S. Attorney General and Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh has died at age 88, according to the Associated Press and the social media page of another former governor.

Dick Thornburgh led a life worth celebrating. His public service was a model of integrity and character that anyone seeking office would be wise to follow. A remarkable public servant and an even better man. Michele and I send condolences to Ginny and the Thornburgh family. pic.twitter.com/fTmst5w2E9 — Gov. Tom Ridge (@GovRidge) December 31, 2020

Thornburgh, a Republican, served as governor from 1979-1987 before joining President Ronald Reagan's administration as Attorney General in 1988. He continued to serve under President George H.W. Bush.

As Pennsylvania governor, Thornburgh won plaudits for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as U.S. attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal.

Thornburgh died Thursday morning at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said. The cause is not yet known. He suffered a mild stroke in June 2014.

Thornburgh built his reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and as a moderate Republican governor. As the nation’s top law enforcement official, he prosecuted the savings and loan scandal. He also shepherded the Americans with Disabilities Act; one of his sons had been severely brain damaged in an auto accident.

After leaving public office, Thornburgh became a go-to troubleshooter who helped CBS investigate its news practices, dissected illegalities at telecommunications company WorldCom and tried to improve the United Nations’ efficiency.

“I’ve always had an opportunity to right a vessel that was somewhat listing and taking on water,” he told The Associated Press in 1999. “I wouldn’t object to being characterized as a ‘Mr. Fix It.’ I’ve liked the day-in, day-out challenges of governance.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.