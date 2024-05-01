Denny's revives an all-day meal deal and adds new menu items

It’s a return to form for one of America’s most well-known 24-hour diner chains.
On April 17, Denny’s announced the return of its low-priced All-Day Diner Deals, which it first introduced in 2022 — this might be enticing for hungry customers who are frustrated at rising fast-food prices. The chain also debuted its new menu featuring spins on sandwiches, pancakes and dessert dishes, including a limited-time, sweet and savory Berry Waffle Slam.
Denny's All-Day Diner Deals
Denny’s All-Day Diner Deals start at $5.99 and are positioned as a more wallet-friendly way to eat out. Keep in mind, however, prices vary by location.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
The deals include six separate options, including eggs, pancakes, burgers and a steak dinner. Here’s what comes with each deal:
- Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar Breakfast: This diner deal features scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, two bacon strips, two sausage links and buttermilk pancakes.
- Everyday Value Slam: Customers can choose two buttermilk pancakes, two slices of Brioche French Toast or a biscuit with gravy. This deal is served with eggs, plus a choice of two bacon strips or two sausage links.
- Super Slam: This diner deal consists of two buttermilk pancakes served with eggs, bacon strips, sausage links and hash browns.
- Quarter Pound Cheeseburger: A 4-ounce 100% beef patty is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a split-top brioche bun. It’s served alongside wavy-cut fries.
- Get Your Fixin’ Country Fried Steak Dinner: This meal consists of a large, chopped beef steak doused in country gravy. It’s served with two sides and dinner bread.
- All You Can Eat Pancakes: Choose this option for an endless amount of buttermilk pancakes. The first serving is a stack of three, and all refills are served one two-pancake stack at a time. This deal is for dine-in customers only.
Additionally, Denny’s wants to remind folks that kids eat free every Tuesday with the purchase of a $6 entrée — this deal runs from 4 — 10 p.m.
U.S. & World
The day's top national and international news.
Denny’s New Menu
Denny’s also is now serving its new menu, with three permanent additions and one limited-time offering.
“Our guests have always loved the variety of breakfast options at Denny’s, and the Berry Waffle Slam® is a delightful addition to our lineup,” said Sharon Lykins, Denny’s vice president of product innovation, said in a press release.
Here’s the new options fans can try:
- Berry Waffle Slam: This limited-time offering consists of two pearl sugar-dotted Liège-style waffles with seasonal berries, and sea salt caramel sauce on top. The dish is served with two fresh made-to-order eggs, bacon strips and sausage links.
- BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich: The sandwich features a barbecue sauce-coated grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips, aged white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles on a grilled brioche bun. It’s served with wavy-cut fries.
- Brownie Sundae with Oreo Pieces: Diners can opt for this warm, chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookie pieces and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
- Cinnamon Sugar Pancake Puppies: These are bite-size fried pancakes topped with cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing.
This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: