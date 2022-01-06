Colorado Mom Accused of Faking Daughter's Illness, Seeking Make-a-Wish Gifts Pleads Guilty in Girl's Death

A Colorado woman charged with murdering her 7-year-old daughter by pretending the child had medical issues reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Kelly Turner pleaded guilty Monday to felony child abuse negligently causing death, felony theft and felony charitable fraud, said spokesperson Vikki Migoya of the district attorney’s office of the 18th Judicial District.

Other counts, including murder, were dismissed under the agreement, Migoya said Wednesday.

A grand jury indictment accused Turner, who also went by the name Kelly Gant, of causing the 2017 death of her daughter, Olivia Gant. Turner was arrested in 2019 at a Denver-area hotel.

